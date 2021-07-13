Cancel
Marvel’s Shang-Chi Producer Says an Iron Man Movie Couldn’t Do “Justice” to the Mandarin

Cover picture for the articleSince the first Iron Man movie in 2008 Marvel fans were waiting on The Mandarin to make his debut in the MCU, and the version of the character that appeared in 2013's Iron Man 3 didn't live up to some fan's expectations though. As a result a new version of the classic villain is set to appear in the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the allure of a "Real Mandarin" having been teased in the 2014 short All Hail the King. Speaking in a new interview, Marvel head Kevin Feige opens up about their decision to go down this path in the film saying that the version of The Mandarin they're bringing to the big screen now couldn't have been done before.

