Round 6 Selection: RHP Carson Seymour (Kansas State) Seymour is a mountain of a man at 6’6″ and 260 pounds and brings power to the mound. His frame allows him to sit in the high-90s with his fastball and throw a power slider which sits in the 89-91 mph range. While scouts are not in love with his fastball, they love the potential surrounding his breaking ball. The movement is 12-6 and has a spin rate of 1,800 RPMs, according to Rapsodo. Seymour struggled to keep runners off base in 2021, which led to an ERA over six and a 1.59 WHIP. His control needs plenty of polish after averaging about five walks per nine, but there is a lot of promise in his arm.