Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is confident in his program as uncertainty seems to loom over college sports. Conference realignment retook center stage in the college sports discussion when news of Texas and Oklahoma's expected move to the SEC surfaced last week. On Monday, the two longtime Big 12 members told the Big 12 they are not joining the next Grant of Rights agreement that would ensure their spot in the league beyond 2025. The next step would appear to be an SEC vote on welcoming the duo aboard.