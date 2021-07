Lynch signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL on June 28, Justin Dunk of 3DownNation.com reports. Lynch failed to secure a spot on the Steelers' roster during camp in 2020, and he was unable to land a spot on another team's practice squad. It's not yet clear whether the 2016 first-rounder will return to the NFL at some point after he totaled 792 passing yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions across five games with the Broncos in 2016 and 2017.