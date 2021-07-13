Cancel
Flint, MI

Republic declines to submit bid for Flint service contract

By Angie Hendershot
abc12.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Bids were due Monday for companies wanting a contract with Flint to pick up trash and the city’s longtime trash contractor decided not to submit a bid. Republic Services released a statement saying “after careful consideration of our business and employee needs, Republic Services has respectfully declined to submit a bid for a new service contract in the City of Flint. We’re grateful to the city for the opportunity to partner with them for more than eight years. Our commitment to the City and its residents is evident by our willingness to continue running service after our contract expired, and we are appreciative of the 90-day contract extension, which was granted at the request of city staff to assist their procurement process. Republic Services is ready to engage the city’s next hauler as they begin the transition process, and we thank the city and its residents for the opportunity to serve them.

