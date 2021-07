XAU/USD is fluctuating in a tight range on Tuesday. Gold continues to trade near the 100-day SMA. Focus shifts to macroeconomic data releases from US. The gold price remains pressured within a sideways channel after failing to break into the prior day's resistance between $1,808/12 convincingly nor the support within the $1,790s. However, XAU/USD is around 0.2% higher on the day so far and has moved between a low of $1,793 and a high of $1,805.29.