Pasadena, CA

Pasadena reports its first COVID-19 death since April 1

By Ryan Carter
San Gabriel Valley Tribune
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePasadena has reported its first death from COVID-19 since the beginning of April, officials said Monday, July 12, a sign that the pandemic — even in a community with high vaccination rates — is seeing numbers of infections on the rise again as the region emerges from mass restrictions and physical distancing orders.

www.sgvtribune.com

Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead. NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 1,000+ New Cases Reported; CDC Expected To Backpedal On Mask Guidelines

MINNESOTA (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials reported Tuesday 1,032 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths as the Delta variant continues to spread, pushing case counts and hospitalizations to levels not seen since spring. The large in increase in cases Tuesday is, at least partly, due numbers being processed from the weekend. However, daily case counts have been rising steadily for weeks. The last time Minnesota recorded a day with more than 1,000 new cases was in early May. One of the three deaths recorded in the last 24 hours includes a person in Ramsey County in their mid-...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Jump in COVID-19 cases reported in Kern County

The spread of coronavirus within Kern County jumped significantly over the previous week, the Kern County Department of Public Health Services reported Tuesday. Following a week in which COVID-19 increased slightly, the virus has begun to spread at a more rapid pace, Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan told supervisors at Tuesday’s board meeting. If the Blueprint for a Safer Economy were still in place, the county would be placed in the red tier, which prohibited much social activity and strictly limited capacity at certain businesses.
Wisconsin StateFox11online.com

Most COVID-19 cases since April reported in Wisconsin; 3 million vaccinated

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin reported its highest single-day total of positive coronavirus tests in three and a half months as a recent surge continues. The state Department of Health Services reported 983 new confirmed cases on Monday, the highest total since April 8. That pushed the seven-day average of new cases to 419, up from 351 the previous day and the highest level since May 17. The seven-day average test positivity increased to 4.1% from 3.3% a day earlier.
Washington StateKOMO News

State health officials report more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases Tuesday

OLYMPIA, Wash. – On Tuesday, Washington state health officials reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases as public health leaders across the state are recommending that residents, vaccinated or not, mask up as the delta variant spreads. The Washington State Department of Health reported 1,025 new coronavirus cases, 68 hospitalizations,...
Wisconsin Statenbc15.com

Daily COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin hit numbers not seen since April

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time since April, almost 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were found in Wisconsin Tuesday. On Tuesday, 983 COVID-19 cases were confirmed out of the 618,298 in Wisconsin to date. The last time the number of daily cases surpassed the 1,000-mark in the state was 1,049 cases on April 8.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

County Health Department Reports 2,600 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Saturday, Los Angeles County Public Health reported 2,600 new COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths. This marks the fourth straight day of new cases topping 2,500. Saturday, July 24, 2021. Additionally, 688 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in LA County, with 21% of those in intensive care. Saturday’s daily test positivity rate was 4.9%. With Saturday’s report, the county death toll rose to 24,624 fatalities, and the total number of cases growing to 7,241,000. Health officials continue to blame the current spike in cases and hospitalizations on the highly infectious Delta variant. The county Department of Health also noted that unvaccinated residents are becoming infected at five times the rate of transmission from just one month ago. In hopes of encouraging more people to get vaccinated, the county is continuing to offer incentives. Through next Thursday, anyone who gets vaccinated at sites operated by the county, the city of Los Angeles or St. John’s Well Child and Family Center will be entered for a chance to win one of seven three-concert ticket packages at AEG venues, for a variety of acts. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Pasadena, CAcoloradoboulevard.net

Glendale, Pasadena and Burbank Top Cities in New COVID Cases This Week

After many months of low transmission, L.A. County is now seeing a surge in cases that looks similar to last summer. This is due to the more infectious Delta variant and the intermingling of unmasked individuals where vaccination status is unknown. According to Center for Disease Control (CDC) indicators and...

