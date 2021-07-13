Hey Help: Microdonation for Friends of Trees

In the early days of our local history, a dog was a revered animal to many men. A good dog could help shoulder a load, provide an ear for a lonely miner, patrol mining camp perimeters, alert of impending intrusion by either man or beast, and they were a great aid in keeping a camp clean from bear attracting debris. Most men had at least one dog in those days. Felix Pedro was no exception, in fact he had two, and those dogs were with him when he made his discovery of gold here in 1902. After mining enough gold to make him wealthy, Felix Pedro spent much of his time in California and at his ranch in Edgewood, Washington, as the following newspaper articles about Felix Pedro from other far-flung locales reflect: