Environment

Hey Help: Microdonation for Friends of Trees

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends of Trees plant trees to restore shade in “heat island” areas and to combat climate change. Every dollar helps.

#Climate Change
New Scientist

How we can all help grow trees in towns and cities

BEING called a “tree hugger” used to be a mild insult, but there is a growing appreciation for the benefits of trees. Their best-known environmental asset is to take in carbon dioxide from the air, but in towns and cities they have other useful qualities too. In summer, trees cool...
stgeorgeutah.com

5 tips to help trees thrive during a drought

ST. GEORGE — Trees provide cooling shade that helps reduce temperatures and energy bills, and they are an essential part of our landscapes. As the drought persists and we continue to cut back on lawn watering, it is critical that we remember to take care of our trees. According to...
Eugene, ORRegister-Guard

Eugene Mission, Friends of Trees to receive EWEB Greenpower grants

The Eugene Water & Electric Board will award $50,000 grants to the Eugene Mission and Friends of Trees Eugene Metro as part of the utility's Greenpower Grants Program. EWEB opened the grant applications to eligible organizations in May and received one of the highest number of proposals since the program began in 2007. EWEB customers participating in the Greenpower program voted from among 11 potential grant recipients.
Winona, MNWinona Daily News

Ruth and Frank Bures: Help to save Winona's ash trees

Please help the Friends of Winona Parks who are diligently working to save at least some of our city’s ash trees from the emerald ash borer onslaught. A group of private citizens is trying to infuse many of these trees with a treatment that slows the insects and keeps the trees alive. The treatments are costly and members are donating their own resources to make this happen. They are working closely with the city of Winona.
Mavs Moneyball

Let’s help our friend Jonathan Tjarks

Our friend Jonathan Tjarks is battling cancer. He announced his fight in April. It was devastating those of us who are close with him. Jon’s a fighter, though. He’s been undergoing chemotherapy for months now, and his lovely wife Melissa is keeping tabs on their journey on her blog. He’s also written about what it’s like to stare mortality in the face.
CelebrationsVacaville Reporter

Help us celebrate the Nut Tree’s centennial

The iconic Nut Tree turned 100 this year and The Reporter needs your help to celebrate. Did you work at the Nut Tree or do you have fond memories of the establishment?. We want to hear your experiences and share your stories, to be run during our Nut Tree Celebration Week, July 25-31. Any photos are appreciated as well.
Science Daily

Fish friends help in a crisis

Most humans have experienced social anxiety on some level during their lives. We all know the feeling -- we show up to a party thinking it is going to be chock full of friends, only to find nearly all total strangers. While we typically attribute the long-lasting bonds of social familiarity to complex thinkers like humans, growing evidence indicates that we underestimate the importance of friendship networks in seemingly "simple" animals, like fish, and its importance for survival in the wild. To better understand how familiarity impacts social fishes, a group of research scientists studied this idea using schooling coral reef fish.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Joy and Dandy, the furry friends who helped Felix find gold

In the early days of our local history, a dog was a revered animal to many men. A good dog could help shoulder a load, provide an ear for a lonely miner, patrol mining camp perimeters, alert of impending intrusion by either man or beast, and they were a great aid in keeping a camp clean from bear attracting debris. Most men had at least one dog in those days. Felix Pedro was no exception, in fact he had two, and those dogs were with him when he made his discovery of gold here in 1902. After mining enough gold to make him wealthy, Felix Pedro spent much of his time in California and at his ranch in Edgewood, Washington, as the following newspaper articles about Felix Pedro from other far-flung locales reflect:
Food & Wine

The World's Most Tree-Friendly Spirit Is Also Delicious

Since his inauguration in 2019, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has accelerated the destruction of environmentally sensitive areas like the Amazon. Like many other environmentalists, I've wondered what I can do to help curb the biodiversity-ravaging agenda of a leader in a country that is not my own. As it turns...
Woburn, MAwoburnma.gov

Friends Helping Seniors, Inc.

“Friends Helping Seniors, Inc.” (Friends) is a private, nonprofit organization created to raise funds which provide services for the seniors of the City of Woburn. The purpose of “Friends” is to promote, foster, encourage, and sponsor activities such as transportation services, senior center programs, domestic services, and educational opportunities. “Friends”...
Neuroscience News

Empathy May Drive Rats and Other Mammals to Help Friends Over Strangers

Summary: When a rat helps another within its social group, brain areas associated with reward and motivation become more active. This does not occur when a rat is faced with the prospect of helping another rat outside its social group. Researchers say the findings may provide a better understanding of similar social biases in humans.
erwinrecord.net

Friends organize memorial car show to help family of Austin Peters

Hundreds turned out for a special benefit car show held recently to help the family of Austin Peters cover funeral expenses. Close friend Justin Price said that he knew he had to do something after he learned of Austin’s accidental drowning death. “Austin loved working on cars, so we thought...
Devine, TXdevinenews.com

Friends of Devine Animal Shelter helps find dogs forever homes

In the last year, Friends of Devine Animal Shelter, a facebook page made to advertise dogs for adoption, has brought the Devine shelter into the modern age with a social media presence to spur adoption of stray animals. This page has lowered the euthanasia rate rapidly, as dogs are leaving the shelter much quicker.
Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Lost trees a reminder of climate change threat | Letters to the editor

I have lived in Boca Raton for 21 years. My family enjoyed camping with friends at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach. We relaxed under the canopies of trees, took walks in the park and explored Florida’s woods. We looked forward to camping there a couple times a year. When...
Ellsworth American

Friends, family help WWII vet buy back home

ELLSWORTH — A man’s home is his castle and his pride and joy. A home is also often passed down through generations, something to leave for younger family members to have and remember the elder ones by. Ninety-seven-year-old Joseph Comeau had his castle and his joy restored when City Council...

