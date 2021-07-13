Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grundy County, IL

Flood Advisory issued for Grundy, La Salle, Livingston by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, farmland, roadways, and and other low lying areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grundy; La Salle; Livingston FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON, EAST CENTRAL LA SALLE AND SOUTHWESTERN GRUNDY COUNTIES At 1016 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain still continuing across a portion of the area. The heaviest was in southeastern LaSalle County into far western Grundy County where a Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 130 AM CDT. Elsewhere, between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen, with more localized minor flooding expected. Some locations that will experience flooding include Streator, Marseilles, Seneca, South Streator, Grand Ridge, Cornell, Ransom and Kinsman.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grundy County, IL
City
Marseilles, IL
City
Kinsman, IL
City
Seneca, IL
County
Lasalle County, IL
City
Livingston, IL
County
Livingston County, IL
City
Lasalle, IL
City
Grand Ridge, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood Warning#Flood Advisory#Cornell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy