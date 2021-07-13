Flood Advisory issued for Grundy, La Salle, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, farmland, roadways, and and other low lying areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grundy; La Salle; Livingston FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON, EAST CENTRAL LA SALLE AND SOUTHWESTERN GRUNDY COUNTIES At 1016 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain still continuing across a portion of the area. The heaviest was in southeastern LaSalle County into far western Grundy County where a Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 130 AM CDT. Elsewhere, between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen, with more localized minor flooding expected. Some locations that will experience flooding include Streator, Marseilles, Seneca, South Streator, Grand Ridge, Cornell, Ransom and Kinsman.