Blackfoot, ID

Registered sex offender facing federal child pornography charge

By Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKFOOT — A registered sex offender whom investigators say possessed child pornography is now facing federal prison time. After an Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested 38-year-old Joseph D. Hornof in May, federal prosecutors presented the case to a federal grand jury. Hornof was then indicted on a single federal distribution of child pornography charge. According to the indictment obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, it is alleged Hornof knowingly distributed at least one image of sexual abuse of a prepubescent child.

www.eastidahonews.com

