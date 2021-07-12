Flood Advisory issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 502 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Las Vegas, El Porvenir, Montezuma, Gallinas and Rociada. Hazardous water levels are expected in the Gallinas River and Beaver Creek from their headwaters to Las Vegas. The headwaters of Maestas Creek and the Sapello River will also be impacted. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.