Calhoun County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Goliad, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Goliad; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas San Antonio River at Goliad affecting Refugio, Calhoun, Goliad and Victoria Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River At Goliad. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 25.8 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river will continue to fall, dropping below flood stage Monday night. * Impact...at 25.0 feet, minor lowland flooding occurs, with water in the lowest areas of Goliad State Park. Livestock below Goliad to the Guadalupe River confluence are cut off and potentially drown. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat San Antonio River Goliad 25.0 25.8 Mon 8 pm 14.8 12.0 10.7 10.1 9.5

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio River#Extreme Weather#Goliad Refugio#Goliad Refugio#Goliad Affecting Refugio
