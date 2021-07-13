Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bradford; Susquehanna; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 943 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rushville to near Sugar Run to near Overton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tunkhannock, Springville, Dimock, Wilmot, Hollenback, Mehoopany, Nicholson, Herrick, Wyalusing and Meshoppen. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH