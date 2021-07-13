Flash Flood Warning issued for Grundy, La Salle by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, farmland, roadways, and and other low lying areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grundy; La Salle FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR EAST CENTRAL LA SALLE AND SOUTHWESTERN GRUNDY COUNTIES At 1007 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated nearly stationary heavy showers and thunderstorms along and near the border of LaSalle and Grundy Counties. Trained weather spotters and law enforcement reported flash flooding in the area, including in and near the town of Seneca. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Significant flash flooding. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Rapid-onset, significant flooding of creeks, drainage ditches, and urban areas. Possible flooding of structures. Widespread roadway flooding. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...Seneca, Ransom, Kinsman, rural Verona area, U.S. Highway 6 near Seneca, Illinois Routes 170 and 17, as well as Hog Run, Waupecan Creek, and North and South Kickapoo Creeks. This also includes the Marseilles State Fish and Wildlife Area and the LaSalle Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE