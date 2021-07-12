Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Montgomery, Tippecanoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Clinton; Montgomery; Tippecanoe The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Clinton County in central Indiana Northeastern Montgomery County in west central Indiana Southeastern Tippecanoe County in west central Indiana * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 721 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has fallen due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rossville, Mulberry, Darlington and Clarks Hill.