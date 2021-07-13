Cancel
Tioga County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Tioga by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Tioga The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 826 PM EDT, Heavy rain has mostly ended, but ongoing runoff issues continue. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, Covington, Roseville and Mansfield University.

alerts.weather.gov

