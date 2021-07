Every summer pictures and videos hit the internet of the LONG traffic jams in Yellowstone National Park and the cause many of these are 'Bison Jams'. The visitor numbers in the last few years have been so high that traffic is already a major concern for park officials. Then when you add in up to 5,000 Bison and thousands of other types of wildlife that live in the in the park, don't expect to make it quick trip through the park. The 'Bison Jams' are caused when the parks Bison herds are hanging out around the road and can long as 2 hours.