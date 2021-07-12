Cancel
Redding, CA

Northstate parents conflicted over state requirement for students to wear masks

By Daisy Caballero
krcrtv.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDDING, Calif. — The California Department of Public Health has announced facemasks will be required in the classrooms this fall - regardless of vaccination status. This comes after the CDC says vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear a face-covering inside school buildings when the 3-feet distancing guidance is met. State health officials say that requiring face coverings will allow all schools to reopen this fall for full in-person instruction.

