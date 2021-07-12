Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

This Smart Phone Mount Is Also a Wireless Charger

gadgethacks.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you're using your phone's map to navigate or entrusting your passenger with the responsibilities of the mobile DJ, your phone needs a secure place in your car. And if it could charge while it's there, that's great too. The Naztech Smart Grip Wireless Charging Car Mount is exactly what you're looking for if you need a place to keep your phone secure, charging, and able to be used when it's safe to do so. Right now, this adjustable phone mount is on sale for $39.99, an 11% discount.

the-hookup.gadgethacks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Wireless Charging#Traffic Accident#Mobile#Gadget Hacks Shop#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Netflix
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Today’s top deals: Alexa in your car for $19.99, $5 smart plugs, 2021’s best AirPods deals, $8 Anker wireless charger, microSD sale, more

This week’s daily deals have been spectacular every single day so far. On Thursday, however, you’re in store for something special. We can’t even remember the last time we saw deals this good. It might’ve been Prime Day more than a month ago, and some of today’s deals offer even lower prices than what we saw on Prime Day! For example, AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging are down to $139.98, a new all-time low price on Amazon. You can also get hot new Govee Alexa smart plugs for $5 apiece. Here are some of the best highlights from today’s big roundup: AirPods...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Zens Magnetic + Watch Wireless Charger powers your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch

Keep your Apple collection charged and ready with the Zens Magnetic + Watch Wireless Charger. This charging device has a magnetic MagSafe connection for all the iPhone 12 models and up. It also powers your MagSafe compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. And it quickly boosts your iPhone 12 with 20 watts of wireless output. Also, an Apple Watch USB-A stick lets you power your Apple Watch while it’s in sleep mode. What’s more, the right side of the charging pad has a USB-A port where you can add a fourth device, like an iPad. Additionally, the magnetic holder can charge your phone whether it’s in landscape or portrait mode. That way, you can comfortably use your phone even during a charging session. Moreover, the Apple Watch charger is MiFi-certified, so you can be sure it’s compatible with your smartwatch.
Shoppingtheappletech.net

Grab This Highly Rated SmartClamp Car Phone Mount For Your iPhone At $15

The BESTRIX Car Phone Holder is on sale right now at Amazon for just $14.99 (previously sold for $19.95). Today’s offer allows you to save directly 25 percent on the original price. The Bestrix SmartClamp Car Mount will offer your dashboard the luxurious style you desire, with a simple 360°...
Retailtechbargains.com

Gooloo S4 4 Amp 12V Car Smart Battery Charger and Maintainer $32.49

Amazon has the Gooloo S4 4 Amp 12V Car Smart Battery Charger and Maintainer for a low $32.49 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "UDIUSCSD" (Exp Soon). This normally sells for $50, so you save 35% off retail price. S4 12V/4A 6V/2A Smart battery charger and maintainer. 5...
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Aiper Smart Continues Innovative Excellence With New Vision For Smart, Wireless Product Lines

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper Smart, the leader in intelligent, smart housekeeping solutions since 2017, announced today that the company is expanding its product range with new smart products including cleaning devices, automated sweepers and smart lawn mowers. Aiper Smart is constantly innovating, producing ever-better devices for indoor and outdoor smart cleaning. The company is known for best-in-class, cordless pool cleaners that are the most popular cleaners for homeowners and constant best sellers on Amazon.com. Thanks to smart, wireless, robotic products, homeowners do not have to rely on inefficient, second-rate products that don't have the power or capacity to manage all unwanted pool debris.
Electronicswashingtonnewsday.com

Sync Review of the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger: Fast Charging and Auto Backup

Sync Review of the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger: Fast Charging and Auto Backup. At the risk of sounding old, I was at the Consumer Electronics Show when the first commercially made camera phones were introduced almost 20 years ago. Since then, it’s been my aim as a responsible user—and self-conscious tech journalist—to prevent the embarrassment and frustration of 1) my phone’s battery dying and 2) unintentionally deleting images I’ve shot on the phone.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Fire TV accessories, smart TVs and more are also on sale

It’s a great moment to get more out of your TV; Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is getting a 24 percent discount, meaning that you can grab one for just $38 and save $12, and if you have an eligible device to trade-in, you can save an extra 20 percent. You can also go for the Fire TV Cube if you want more power, which gives you hands-free streaming with Alexa for $100 after a $20 discount. This is Amazon’s most powerful streaming device, and it also comes with a built-in speaker in case you need some info from your smart assistant. Finally, you can also opt to get the more affordable Fire TV Stick Lite that’s currently getting a $5 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $25.
Electronicsxda-developers

Realme is making a magnetic wireless charger like Apple’s MagSafe

Apple’s MagSafe wireless charger attaches to the back of the iPhone 12 series magnetically, making it ridiculously easy to align your phone’s and the charger’s wireless charging coils. Apple even recently released a portable battery pack using MagSafe tech, so you can plop the pack on the back of your phone for a quick top up while on-the-go. While many Android phones support Qi wireless charging — and some can even attach to MagSafe chargers — we haven’t seen Android smartphone makers release their own magnetic wireless chargers like Apple has. That could change soon, as it appears that Realme is working on making a magnetic wireless charger of its own, dubbed “MagDart”.
Cell Phonesvcyamerica.org

VCY.tv now available for iPads, iPhones, and Android Smart Phones!

In addition to the VCY Radio smartphone apps you can now get VCY.tv on your iOS, iPad, or Android Device!. Watch feature films, documentaries, Bible conferences, inspirational sacred music, and catch up on your favorite Bible teachers on the new VCY.tv App!. Android (Google Play Store) iOS (Apple App Store)
gadgetsin.com

Xiaoyuan Mini Air Purifier with Wireless Charger

Xiaoyuan mini air purifier is desinged to purify the air around you in just 20 seconds, and an integrated wireless charger charges your Qi-enabled smartphone. Need more features? Let’s keep checking. The Xiaoyuan is a versatile and flexible air purifier that measures 200 x 140mm. With the compact design, you...
ElectronicsT3.com

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level review: an elegant wireless speaker that's also portable

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Forgive us if this B&O Beosound Level review ends up being as much about explanation as it does critique, but this a surprisingly complicated product considering its basic sell is that it's a mid-size wireless speaker with high-quality sound. It's aimed squarely at B&O's general audience of demanding, tech-savvy music lovers with an eye for design.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Anker PowerWave Alloy review: The best wireless charger for Android

The best wireless chargers don't just fit your budget; they fit your lifestyle, your space, and your devices perfectly. iPhone 12 users seek out MagSafe chargers, Pixel 5 owners need a little-known but very important standard called Extended Power Profile, and Samsung Galaxy devices require the proprietary Samsung Fast Charge standard for the best speeds.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

OnePlus Buds Pro wireless earbuds have Smart Noise Cancelation for personalized audio

Drown out unwanted noise with the OnePlus Buds Pro wireless earbuds. With their smart ANC, they eliminate background sound frequencies like chatter or environmental noise. In fact, each earbud has a 3-mic setup that filters out noise up to 40 decibels. What’s more, the OnePlus Audio ID feature creates a sound profile that calibrates to your sound sensitivities. Meanwhile, the two 11 mm dynamic drivers and support for Dolby Atmos make music lifelike. Even better, these earbuds feature up to 38 hours of battery life with the charging case. And with just a 10-minute charge, you can get 10 hours of playtime. Moreover, you can expect crystal-clear calls that provide for wind and noise reduction. Furthermore, with IP55 water and sweat resistance, rain and workouts won’t be an issue. Finally, the ultra-low latency ensures lags won’t be a problem, and the Qi-certified wireless charging makes powering up so convenient.
Electronicsmactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: 4-in-1 Versatile Wireless Charger

The 4-in-1 Versatile Wireless Charger uses the most advanced automatic control technology. It is equipped with built-in safeguards against overcharging and the temperature is controlled to protect your device against harmful elements. Description. This versatile wireless charger stand can be rotated 360° to power up multiple devices. It uses the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy