This Smart Phone Mount Is Also a Wireless Charger

It’s a great moment to get more out of your TV; Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is getting a 24 percent discount, meaning that you can grab one for just $38 and save $12, and if you have an eligible device to trade-in, you can save an extra 20 percent. You can also go for the Fire TV Cube if you want more power, which gives you hands-free streaming with Alexa for $100 after a $20 discount. This is Amazon’s most powerful streaming device, and it also comes with a built-in speaker in case you need some info from your smart assistant. Finally, you can also opt to get the more affordable Fire TV Stick Lite that’s currently getting a $5 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $25.