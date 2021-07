The region will be recovering from the stormy weather Monday but the heat and some humidity remain. The mercury in the thermometer is expected to be above the 90° mark for the next few days with some heat index values close to 100°. Officially in our region the temps need to be at 90 or above for three consecutive days to classify as a heat wave. This has already been achieved as the temps were in the 90s Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The rest of the week will see the mercury over 90 until at least Saturday so we are on a run of 90° temps that may end up being over a week long.