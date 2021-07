Are we heading inexorably towards adopting Covid passports as the price of fully unlocking the country from pandemic controls? Previously the Government indicated it was against the idea on the grounds that they discriminated against a swathe of the population, mainly young people, who had not been vaccinated. Why should they, who have sacrificed so much and are least affected by the virus, be denied the opportunity to go out? But amid the confusing signals out of Whitehall, it seems a policy is taking shape to require some form of Covid certification for a variety of leisure and hospitality activities, especially mass gatherings.