Van Buren, IN

Imogene Frazier

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImogene Frazier, 91, a lifetime resident of Van Buren, IN, passed away at 7 PM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at her son’s home in Van Buren. She was born on Sunday, July 6, 1930, in Van Buren, the only child to John & Guyla (Baker) Korporal. She married Joseph Frazier on Saturday, Aug. 25, 1956 in Marion, IN, he survives. Imogene was a 1948 graduate of Van Buren High School. She formerly worked for Bradner Village, Warren United Methodist Home and retired from Franklin Electric. Her and her husband Joe enjoyed playing bingo and dominoes with their friends at the Senior Center in Marion.

