The year is 2045 and the Phillies are still an average baseball team, without talent in the farm system, their bullpen has broken their own record for blown saves in a year. Ok, you get the point. We all know how frustrating this baseball team is but, of course, they show life before the All-Star Break. This makes things tough on Dave Dombrowski on whether he wants to buy, sell, or stay put. The Philadelphia Phillies in the past, under Matt Klentak, have often stayed put and made minor moves that do not cost them much and even those not one has panned out (aka Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree).