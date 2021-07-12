Cancel
NBA

By Dennis Smith
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongrats to Park View alum and San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson who was promoted over the weekend from the Select team to the Team USA men’s basketball team. Johnson was one of seven players chosen from the Select team to suit up with Team USA for this week’s exhibition games.

