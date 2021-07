The Covid-19 pandemic shed light on the future of business. While many of the initial changes like working from home, job loss, and the e-commerce surge seemed temporary, it appears that some changes will be permanent. As people were forced out of work, they had to get creative finding new jobs, and the massive growth of e-commerce presented a unique opportunity. Two-thirds of people worldwide increased their online shopping habits during the pandemic, and that growing comfort with shopping online presents an outstanding opportunity for entrepreneurs.