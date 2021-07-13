Cancel
Grand Forks, ND

New Grand Forks recycling contract would maintain status quo

By Joe Bowen
Grand Forks Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Forks is on the verge of a new citywide recycling contract that would be more or less a continuance of its existing one. City Council members, acting as the Committee of the Whole, on Monday, July 12, voted unanimously to accept a proposal from Houston, Texas-based Waste Management that would keep recycling service costs about the same for Grand Forks residents. They’re set to hold a final vote next week after City Attorney Dan Gaustad and other city staff put together a formal agreement that lines up with the company’s proposal.

