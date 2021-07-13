New Grand Forks recycling contract would maintain status quo

Grand Forks is on the verge of a new citywide recycling contract that would be more or less a continuance of its existing one. City Council members, acting as the Committee of the Whole, on Monday, July 12, voted unanimously to accept a proposal from Houston, Texas-based Waste Management that would keep recycling service costs about the same for Grand Forks residents. They’re set to hold a final vote next week after City Attorney Dan Gaustad and other city staff put together a formal agreement that lines up with the company’s proposal.