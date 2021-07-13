Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Hot & Hazy Through Wednesday Night

By STacy Lee, Evening Weather Anchor
nbcrightnow.com
 15 days ago

More Heat and smoke/haze for the next few days. The strong ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the current weather pattern at least through Wednesday night. Beginning Thursday temperatures will begin to drop a few degrees each day in the low 90’s for Tri-Cities and upper 80’s in the Yakima Valley. Due to several fires burning in the area, we will have widespread haze and smoke in the region which could affect air quality. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60’s tonight. Tomorrow will be sunny hazy/smoky and hot with highs in the low 100’s.

www.nbcrightnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tri-cities, WA
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#Columbia Basin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy