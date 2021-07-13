Penn State Baseball’s Conor Larkin Selected by Toronto Blue Jays in MLB Draft

The Toronto Blue Jays (49-46) will battle the Boston Red Sox (61-39) in Game 1 of a four-game series at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Toronto just concluded a series against the New York Mets with a 1-2 standing over the weekend. The Blue Jays split the first two installments with a 0-3 shutout loss on Friday and 10-3 on Saturday. Toronto failed to continue their success after losing the final match with a tough one-run defeat at 4-5 on Sunday. The Toronto Blue Jays failed to score in the final frame to recover the one-run deficit resulting in a series loss. Starter Ross Stripling pitched well after allowing just one earned run on five hits while striking out six New York hitters in 5.0 innings pitched in the losing effort. Shortstop Bo Bichette and Left Fielder Teoscar Hernández drove two RBIs each while 2nd Baseman Marcus Semien made two runs on two hits for the Blue Jays.