IPG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.27.