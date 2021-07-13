This stainless-steel Cuisinart cookware set has the best value on the market—and it's $75 off

During the hot summer months, there’s never a wrong time for ice cream. And now you can have a homemade frozen treat any time with this Cuisinart ice cream and gelato maker that’s currently under $260, down from $545—that’s over 50 percent off! It’s at the lowest price we’ve seen this year, and this trend is unlikely to hold for long, so now is the perfect time to buy. This ice cream maker is fully automatic, so all you have to do is put in the ingredients and press a button. Within 1 hour, you can have rich, creamy ice cream or gelato that’s just the flavor you’re craving. This is also a great item for anyone with food allergies or dietary restrictions, so you can have complete control over what goes into your ice cream and don’t have to worry about cross-contamination. Reviewers rave about how easy this machine is to use and that it’s definitely worth the price tag—multiple reviewers even said that it made the best ice cream they had ever had.