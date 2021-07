The Bridgeport baseball season has kicked off with games played on the local field almost every night of the week. The under ten baseball team has been working a lot the last few weeks on learning how to field the ball, pitch strikes, and make hits. Coaches Anthony Sacco and Brian Ellis say they are getting better each game, with about half of their 19 players being first year kids and the other half having had experience before and moving to the older group next year.