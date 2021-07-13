4 injured in 2 separate shootings across Philadelphia

ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) — Three people were wounded and two suspected gunmen arrested after gunfire erupted outside an Antioch liquor store early Saturday morning. Antioch police said both of the shooting victims were in stable condition. Officers responded to Romi’s Liquor and Food, located at 418 E. 18th St., shortly after 12:24 a.m. Saturday to investigate a shoots fired call. Upon arrival, they discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and the suspects having fled the scene. Officers reviewed surveillance video and learned there were three armed males who engaged in a shootout. While officers were still at the scene, another shooting victim was located. That victim, a male, was positively identified as one of the suspects who was shot during the incident. A second suspect was later located. Both were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and various weapon-related crimes. Officers are still searching for a third suspect.