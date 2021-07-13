Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

4 injured in 2 separate shootings across Philadelphia

fox29.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - Four people were injured in two separate shootings Monday afternoon. Officials said police were called to the 3800 block of Wallace Street around 4 p.m., in Southwest Philadelphia. They found a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 22-year-old man was taken to Penn...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 9

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Philadelphia#Southwest Philadelphia#Police#Mercy Hospital#Ppd#Fox 29 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Youtube
Related
Philadelphia, PAfox29.com

Broad daylight shooting caught on camera in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - An attempted shooting was caught on camera in broad daylight in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on July 18 at approximately 2:05 p.m. on the 800 block of Perkiomen Street. Surveillance footage shows an unknown Black male firing a handgun multiple times at the 30-year-old male victim. When...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Missing 10-Year-Old Ryann Carter From Rhawnhurst

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 10-year-old girl from Rhawnhurst. Ten-year-old Ryann Carter was last seen leaving a home on the 5100 block of Wakefield Street on Friday around 5:30 p.m. Police say Carter is about 4-feet-tall and around 90 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Credit: CBS3 She might be in the areas of 27th and York Street or 18th and Cecil B. Moore Streets. Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Dies After Being Buried Underground When Ground Gave Out Underneath Him In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A construction worker is dead after a partial wall collapse in Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood Tuesday morning. The collapse happened on the 700 block of Ramona Avenue, where an Amazon warehouse is under construction. Police say the ground gave way beneath the 29-year-old, burying him. Crews used heavy machinery to dig him out. The man later died at Temple University Hospital. There is no word on what caused the collapse. OSHA is investigating.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Man Found Shot Inside Vehicle Near Macalester College Dies, St. Paul Police Say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating the city’s 14th homicide of the year, which happened Monday near the campus of Macalester College. Officers were called to the 1700 block of St. Clair Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired in the area. Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, and he later died at Regions Hospital. (credit: CBS) Public Information Officer Steve Linders says the fatal shooting is unusual for the area — the Macalester-Groveland and Tangletown neighborhoods — where service calls are relatively rare. The preliminary investigation suggests the shooting wasn’t random,...
Delaware StatePosted by
CBS Philly

4 Dead, 2 Injured Including 12-Year-Old Girl After Shootings At 2 Different Locations In Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Four people are dead and at least two others were injured, including a 12-year-old girl, after shootings at two different locations in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday night. Now police are trying to unravel what happened during a very violent night. The two shootings happened within an hour of each other and just a few blocks away. One shooting happened on the 1100 block of West 2nd Street, around 8:23 p.m. A small memorial now sits where this crime took place. Police say a 32-year-old man shot a 30-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman. Both died at the scene. A 12-year-old...
Antioch, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Three Wounded; Two Arrested In Gunfight Outside Antioch Liquor Store

ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) — Three people were wounded and two suspected gunmen arrested after gunfire erupted outside an Antioch liquor store early Saturday morning. Antioch police said both of the shooting victims were in stable condition. Officers responded to Romi’s Liquor and Food, located at 418 E. 18th St., shortly after 12:24 a.m. Saturday to investigate a shoots fired call. Upon arrival, they discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and the suspects having fled the scene. Officers reviewed surveillance video and learned there were three armed males who engaged in a shootout. While officers were still at the scene, another shooting victim was located. That victim, a male, was positively identified as one of the suspects who was shot during the incident. A second suspect was later located. Both were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and various weapon-related crimes. Officers are still searching for a third suspect.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

23-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Wissinoming Shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in Wissinoming Sunday evening, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Creston Street. Officials say the victim was shot “multiple times in the back, both arms, and both legs.” Emergency personnel took the victim to the hospital, where he is in critical condition. The shooting is still under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Found Guilty in the Heroin Overdose Death of 34-Year-Old

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced that a jury found Jamal Keys, 43, of Philadelphia, guilty of Drug Delivery Resulting in Death and Possession with Intent to Deliver for the 2019 death of a 34-year-old victim. The victim overdosed on heroin that the defendant sold to him the day he died, March 29, 2019; his body wasn’t discovered until April 1. The defendant will be sentenced at a later date.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
The Associated Press

Police: 3 dead, 1 injured after ‘domestic’ shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Three people are dead and a 12-year-old girl is wounded after a shooting on Monday night, Wilmington police said. Officers called to West 2nd Street found two women, aged 30 and 19, fatally shot, police said in a news release Tuesday morning. A 12-year-old girl, who was also shot, arrived at the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Comments / 9

Community Policy