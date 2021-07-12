The Extended Cut: Mattia Prete - Moon, Please Don't Go Away [Jazz-O-Tech]
Mattia Prete has been at the heart of Techno Jazz, a new musical movement where the freeform improvisation and instrumentation of jazz meets the futuristic and hypnotic mechanics of techno. Prete has been working in this niche as a DJ, live performer, and producer, but also as manager of Jazz-o-Tech, the innovative and well-known label based in Berlin and Milan that is home to many upcoming visionary talents.www.magneticmag.com
