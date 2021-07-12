The Extended Cut: Mattia Prete - Moon, Please Don't Go Away [Jazz-O-Tech]

In a new interview with United Rock Nations, legendary Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen was asked if he ever listens to his old albums for inspiration when he is composing music. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Never. Never. In fact, what I do is I deliberately don't listen to music at all. I don't listen to anything. Especially when I'm in a composing mode, which is actually pretty much all the time, because every time I pick up a guitar — or even when I don't have a guitar in my hand — I compose. And I don't like to be even inadvertently influenced by anything. So I certainly don't care about what's in or what's trendy, and I never did. And I don't consider listening to my old stuff. I don't wanna do that either. That was then; this is now. I never look back.'