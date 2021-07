It’s amazing what some folks can create when they put their minds to it, and animatronics are almost always fun to watch, but also a little creepy depending on how they’re created and what they’re programmed to do. But the pop-culture creations that are put together in the videos below are nothing short of amazing since the imagination that went into them is evident and the purpose they’re being used for is definitely amusing. It’s easy to wonder how much time each creation takes to put together since taking a guess, some of it doesn’t take that long, while other parts might actually require a bit of time and patience to get things the way that the creator wants them. It also makes a person wonder if the individual is putting these items up for sale or if this is just a hobby that the creator has become very good at. It’s likely that each one of these pieces might fetch a decent price. If nothing else it would be a great conversation piece to put on the shelf so that people could admire it.