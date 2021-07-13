VBA removes gubernatorial debate

Californians will vote on whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom Sept. 14, and voters are encouraged to get out and have their voices heard. The date was set early in July by Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, a Democrat, after election officials certified that enough valid petition signatures had been turned in to qualify the election for the ballot earlier this year. Republicans are hoping for an upset in the heavily Democratic state where the GOP hasn’t won a statewide election since 2006, according to published reports. The recall election could have national implications indicating the mood of the voting public before the 2022 elections when a closely divided Congress will be in play. Going into the recall election, it is important for voters to be informed as to the who, what and why.