VBA removes gubernatorial debate

By Eddie Callahan
WHSV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WDBJ) - The Virginia Bar Association announced Monday that they no longer will include the gubernatorial debate in the 2021 VBA Summer Meeting programming. “While we had productive conversations with the campaigns, we were not able to get commitments for a debate that included all of the major candidates.”. The...

The Herald-Banner

Rotary receives gubernatorial candidate as guest

The Greenville Rotary Club welcomed Lt. Col. Allen West as the guest speaker Wednesday and while West, an announced candidate who intends to seek the Republican Party nomination in the race for Texas Governor in 2022, did not specifically address the primary, he did touch on several topics which are likely to be hot button issues during the upcoming campaign.
Youngkin confirms participation in Northern Virginia gubernatorial debate

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Glenn Youngkin’s campaign announced today that the GOP nominee has confirmed his participation in a Northern Virginia gubernatorial debate to be held at George Mason University. “Glenn Youngkin looks forward to debating career politician and Clinton crony Terry McAuliffe, and hearing him...
California’s gubernatorial recall is coming

Californians will vote on whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom Sept. 14, and voters are encouraged to get out and have their voices heard. The date was set early in July by Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, a Democrat, after election officials certified that enough valid petition signatures had been turned in to qualify the election for the ballot earlier this year. Republicans are hoping for an upset in the heavily Democratic state where the GOP hasn’t won a statewide election since 2006, according to published reports. The recall election could have national implications indicating the mood of the voting public before the 2022 elections when a closely divided Congress will be in play. Going into the recall election, it is important for voters to be informed as to the who, what and why.
Meeting The Gubernatorial Candidates: Sonia Chang-Díaz

All this summer, Radio Boston will invite the major candidates officially running for governor here in Massachusetts to make their case. Today we hear from State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz. Later, we check-in with WBUR senior political correspondent Anthony Brooks on the state of the race.
Questions that deserve debate

In a more perfect — even a more normal — world, there would have been a debate Saturday between the Democratic and Republican candidates for governor. A long-standing Virginia tradition holds that they always debate before the Virginia Bar Association’s summer meeting. Republican Glenn Youngkin has broken with that tradition, citing some pretty flimsy excuses — moderator Judy Woodruff gave $250 to the Clinton Foundation for Haitian earthquake relief and there is no section of the debate reserved for the economy.
Gubernatorial candidate Schimpf: 'This election is bigger than any one candidate'

Republican candidate for governor Paul Schimpf took his message to the people during a recent Will County GOP event. “Congrats to the Will County GOP on a tremendous event last night,” Schimpf, who formerly served as state senator in the 58th District, recently posted on Facebook. “I enjoyed the panel discussion. This election is bigger than any one candidate. We need a fundamental reset on the relationship between the people of Illinois and their government.”
CNN

'Sore loser' Trump reaps fruits of election lies in Arizona

(CNN) — Ex-President Donald Trump's big lie came full circle on Saturday as he traveled to Arizona to dangerously seize on the false fruits of a sham election "audit" precipitated by his own discredited claims the 2020 election was stolen. On a late afternoon of delusion and incitement, Trump offered...
Manchin gives Republicans new leverage in infrastructure talks

A month after President Biden and a group of senators reached a bipartisan agreement on an infrastructure package, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) tried to advance the debate last week. Republicans refused, saying they needed more time to wrap up the details of the deal. GOP senators were surprisingly...
The Hill

Anything-but-bipartisan 1/6 commission will seal Pelosi's retirement. Here's why

For the good of the country, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) can't retire soon enough. The latest reason comes in the form of the joke that is her Jan. 6 commission to investigate the riot at the Capitol on that horrific day for the country. Note: The formation of a commission has bipartisan support. The tragic and chilling events of 1/6 are as worthy of any commission our leaders have put together in the past. But such a commission needs to be free of the kind of ultra-partisan politics on which Pelosi has built her soon-to-be-over career.

