Night Court Star & Veteran TV Actor Charles Robinson Passes, Age 75
Veteran television actor Charles Robinson, best known for his role as court clerk Mac Robinson on the popular NBC sitcom Night Court, passed at the age of 75. In a career spanning five decades, the singer and theater actor made his debut as Jallop in the basketball feature Drive, He Said (1971), which was only one of four films directed by actor Jack Nicholson. Robinson stayed mainly on TV while taking the occasional film role. Some of his more memorable roles in the 70s include Cannon, Lou Grant, Roots: The Next Generations, and an uncredited role in the Francis Ford Coppola classic Apocalypse Now (1979).bleedingcool.com
