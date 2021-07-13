Recall election groups: Defend Westminster

The following Q&A, which was part of a recall election guide published in a recent print issue of the Westminster Window, has been edited for length and clarity. The recall election guide included Q&As with the two candidates involved in the recall election, Jon Voelz and Kathleen Dodaro, and the two groups campaigning for either side, Defend Westminster and the Westminster Water Warriors. For more information and previous reporting on the recall election, see the recall election web page.