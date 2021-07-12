Cancel
Oklahoma State

OSU's Encarnacion-Strand drafted by Twins in fourth round

By From staff reports
Tulsa World
 15 days ago

Oklahoma State third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand was a fourth-round pick of the Minnesota Twins in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday. An All-American for the Cowboys in his first season in Stillwater in 2021, Encarnacion-Strand was selected with the 128th overall pick. He is the 47th OSU player selected in the MLB Draft in nine years under coach Josh Holliday and the 15th chosen in the top 10 rounds.

