Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Russia expresses concern over Pak's alternate gas pipeline

albuquerqueexpress.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], July 13 (ANI): Russia has expressed its concerns over reports that Pakistan is considering working out an alternate plan to construct the USD 2.5 billion Pakistan- Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP) project from Port Qasim to Kasur, formerly known as North-South Gas Pipeline. The information was disclosed by the...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ani#Iga#Isgs#Pakistani#Americans#Russians#Ccoe Lrb#Psgp#The Supreme Court#Parco#The Petroleum Division#Bcfd#Rlng Iii#The Sui Southern#The News International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
Related
Energy Industryphiladelphiaherald.com

Gazprom Pipeline Ruptures, Catches Fire In Russia's Perm Region

Russia's state-run natural gas monopoly Gazprom says a trunk pipeline belonging to the firm has leaked and caught fire in the Perm region some 1,400 kilometers east of Moscow. Reuters quotes the company as saying in a statement that there were no immediate reports of injuries in the July 26 incident.
SportsAOL Corp

'Russia' continues to make mockery of Olympic ban

TOKYO — Four guys from Russia, wearing Russian colors, climbed up a podium to receive gold medals and listen to a Russian song right after a few onlookers chanted, “Rus-SEE-a, Rus-SEE-a,” the forever Russian chant. Russia, however, didn’t win the men’s gymnastics team event here Monday. Nope. Not at all....
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Russian PM visits Pacific islands claimed by Japan

MOSCOW — Russia's prime minister on Monday visited Pacific islands claimed by Japan, a move that brought a protest from Tokyo, and said the government is considering setting up a special economic zone there. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is touring Russia's Far East and Siberia this week, and the Kuril...
Lifestyleeturbonews.com

Russia and Namibia go visa-free

Citizens of Russian Federation will be able to enter Namibia without visa and remain there for 90 days every 6 months. Visa-free agreement between Russia and Namibia goes into effect on August 2. Agreement allows visa-free stay for 90 days every 180 days. The agreement was signed in Windhoek on...
Politics740thefan.com

Japan to protest to Russia over PM’s visit to disputed island

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will soon protest to Russia over Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s visit to one of four islands held by Russia that Japan claims and calls the Northern Territories, a top government spokesman said on Monday. The Soviets seized the islands at the end of World War Two...
AsiaBirmingham Star

Pak NSA miffed over ex-PM's meeting with Afghan officials

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): Pakistan National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf on Saturday was visibly perturbed over former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's meeting with Afghan NSA Hamdullah Mohib in London. Nawaz Sharif and Afghan officials, during their meeting on Friday, noted that "strengthening democracy" will put both neighbours...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Energy Report: Russia Gas Crunch

The oil market continued it’s come back as the bull market is firmly re-establishing itself. The market surged with reports that Russia is ready to introduce a ban and gasoline exports as soon as next week amid record high wholesale prices on the Russian exchange. Bloomberg news reported that the price of 95 octane gasoline exceeded 60,000 rubles for the first time in history of the Saint Petersburg international Mercantile exchange. This report shows that the global market for product is tight and is also very supportive for the price of oil. The news drove our RBob gasoline futures and crude oil went along for the ride.
Energy IndustryWashington Post

Why the World Worries About Russia’s Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

A natural gas pipeline being built under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the German coast is shaking up geopolitics. Nord Stream 2, as it’s called, has fueled worries in the U.S. and beyond that the Kremlin’s leverage over Europe and its energy market will increase once the twin pipeline is operational. Championed by outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, it’s headed for completion this year after the U.S. and Germany reached a deal on the project effectively ending a longstanding rift over German gas purchases from Russia.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

China finishes Hainan gas pipeline

This supply will help the island cut its dependence on coal-fired power. Chinese oil and gas infrastructure operator PipeChina said on July 23 it had finished construction of a natural gas pipeline to supply China's southernmost Hainan island province. A new section of the pipeline has been completed that runs...
Worlddallassun.com

India expresses concern about Cyprus' Varosha issue

New York [US], July 22 (ANI): Permanent Representative of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Wednesday expressed concern about the transfer of parts of a coastal town of Varosha to Turkish Cypriot control. This comes as Turkey plans to partially reopen the fenced-off town in the Cypriot city of...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Gas Pipeline Would Bolster Energy Security for Albania

Seated, from left, Snam's Mario Franchi, Albgaz's Arber Avrami, and Excelerate's Oliver Simpson sign the MOU as officials from the Italian Embassy, Albanian Infrastructure and Energy Ministry, and USA Embassy observe. PHOTO SOURCE: Excelerate Energy. Texas-based Excelerate Energy L.P. reported late last week that it has signed a memorandum of...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Russia’s MAKS prepares for take-off, amid Covid concerns

Despite concerns about soaring Covid-19 rates in the Moscow region, Russia’s MAKS will become the first major air show to be held in the pandemic era when it begins on 20 July. The biennial, six-day event is a chance for the country to showcase its aerospace capabilities to international visitors...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Estonia Expels Russian Diplomat After Moscow Accuses Consul Of Spying

Estonia's Foreign Ministry has expelled a Russian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move against Moscow. "The step was taken in line with international diplomatic customs and the principle of reciprocity as a response to the expulsion of an Estonian consul from Russia," the Estonian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on July 15.
Pharmaceuticalsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Nigeria approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use

Moscow [Russia], July 15 (ANI): The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Thursday announced the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control of Nigeria (NAFDAC). An official release stated that Nigeria has become the 68th country in...
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Indian envoy discuss cooperation with Russia Deputy FM

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Thursday met with Indian Ambassador to Russia DB Venkatesh Varma and discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral cooperation.The issues that were discussed by the two leaders included matter concerning the forthcoming chairmanship of New Delhi in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in August this year."On July 15, Russian Deputy FM Sergey Vershinin and Indian Ambassador to Russia D.B.Venkatesh Varma discussed a wide range of issues of Russia-India cooperation within the UN with an emphasis on the forthcoming New Delhi's chairmanship in the UNSC in August this year," Russian Embassy in India tweeted.Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar was on his three-day visit to Russia. He met the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and reviewed the economic cooperation between the two countries.Jaishankar stated that the relationship between India and Russia has been among the steadiest in the world and called for constant nurturing of the bilateral ties that have remained strong years after the Second World War. (ANI)
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jaishankardiscusses Afghanistan situation with Ghani

Tashkent [Uzbekistan] July 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Tashkent, Uzbekistan and discussed the current situation in and around Afghanistan. During the meeting, Jaishankar reiterated India's support for peace, stability and development of Afghanistan. "Pleased to call on President,...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

China cheers Russia's move away from US dollar in favor of yuan

Beijing has welcomed Russia's decision to cut the US currency from its National Wealth Fund and give the yuan a bigger role, China's Foreign Ministry has announced. Last week, Russia fully eliminated the US dollar from its National Wealth Fund, reducing its share from 35% to zero. Meanwhile, it raised the amount of Chinese yuan in the fund to 30.4%, which put it in second place after the euro with 39.7%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy