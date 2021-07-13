Cancel
Talladega County, AL

Talladega County BOE rewards Lacey with perfect marks on evaluation, contract extension

Anniston Star
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the fourth straight year, the Talladega County Board of Education awarded Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey perfect marks in her annual evaluation. According to board attorney Gregg Morgan, each board member rated the superintendent’s performance in 10 different areas, including as chief executive officer of the system; as an educational leader; as personnel, facilities, pupil personnel services and financial manager for the system; as director of community relations activities; communications and interpersonal relationships; professional development and leadership and other professional responsibilities. There were various subcategories to each of the major categories as well.

