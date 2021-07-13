Two people injured in weekend shootings in Talladega

Shootings over the weekend injured at least two people in Talladega and caused property damage, according to incident and offense reports available Monday. The first incident, according to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, was reported Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Tinney and Scott Streets. One officer responding to the shots fired call passed a car that apparently had been shot into and pulled it over. One of the people inside the car, a 38-year-old male, had been wounded and was being driven to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center.