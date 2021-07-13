Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Talladega, AL

Two people injured in weekend shootings in Talladega

Anniston Star
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShootings over the weekend injured at least two people in Talladega and caused property damage, according to incident and offense reports available Monday. The first incident, according to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, was reported Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Tinney and Scott Streets. One officer responding to the shots fired call passed a car that apparently had been shot into and pulled it over. One of the people inside the car, a 38-year-old male, had been wounded and was being driven to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center.

www.annistonstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Talladega, AL
Crime & Safety
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Government
City
Talladega, AL
Talladega, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Acura#Gmc Sierra#Ford#The B N Mabra Center#Uab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Regions near Olympic host Tokyo to seek COVID-19 emergency steps

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Governors of three prefectures near Olympics host Tokyo will ask the government to declare states of emergency for their regions, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday, after COVID-19 infections spiked to a record high in the Japanese capital. Tokyo recorded 2,848 new cases of coronavirus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy