Seth Meyers Brutally Mocks Donald Trump Jr.’s CPAC Bomb
Seth Meyers returned from a two-week vacation on Monday just in time to roast Donald Trump Jr. for his disastrous attempt at comedy at CPAC’s summer conference in Dallas. “Trump revealed a lot about our politics,” the Late Night host began, “but one main thing is that many prominent Republicans are just super weird.” And no one is weirder than the former president’s eldest son, who tried and failed to tell some “incomprehensible jokes.”www.thedailybeast.com
