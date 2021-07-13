Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

2021 British Open odds, favorites: Why you should root for these nine golfers to win at Royal St. George's

By Kyle Porter
CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last major of 2021 and the final major championship for the next nine months is nearly here, and there's plenty to get behind this week during the 149th Open Championship at Royal St. George's. The stars of the sport are going to fill up the majority of the talking points this week -- as they should -- but there is certainly a hierarchy when it comes to who you should be rooting for among the top players.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Open Championship#U S Open#Texas Open#Royal St George#Sandwich#Englishman#Masters#Irishman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson BENDS Bryson DeChambeau's 8-iron at Rocket Mortgage!

Phil Mickelson was caught on camera trying to snap Bryson DeChambeau's 8-iron over his knee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic Pro-Am on Wednesday. Okay, it was a prank but it was still pretty funny!. Mickelson, who has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, posted a video of him bending Bryson's iron...
GolfTelegraph

Bryson DeChambeau's caddie quits after tensions come to the boil

The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the...
GolfPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jordan Spieth’s wife: Annie Verret

Jordan Spieth is having quite a rebound year this 2021 in golf. After years of waiting for a return to the top of his game, the Dallas, Texas native is finally relevant again in the world of golf, as he won his first PGA TOUR event in four years when he ruled the field in the 2021 Valero Texas Open.
GolfGolf Digest

Phil Mickelson just learned the hard way that you should never talk trash about outdriving Bryson DeChambeau

Love him or just barely tolerate him, there’s simply no debate: Phil Mickelson is the best talker in golf history. He's honed his jabber into a spear capable of piercing even the thickest emotional armor over the years, but if you talk a lot, eventually you’re going to have to eat your words. Phil learned that the hard way on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Classic’s Delta Dental Pro-Am, where he could be heard jawing at Bryson DeChambeau about outdriving him. First mistake, last mistake, as they say.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Fan Stealing Rory McIlroy’s Club

Early Friday morning, fans at the Scottish Open were treated to a very unfamiliar scene on the tee of the 10th hole at The Renaissance Club. A spectator walked up to Rory McIlroy’s bag, took a club and decided to try a few practice swings. The fan was eventually handled by security and ejected from the tournament.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf fans react as Tommy Fleetwood's caddie FIRES SHOTS at Bryson DeChambeau

Speaking to the media yesterday, Bryson DeChambeau had to field a controversial question that accused him of never shouting 'fore' when hitting his ball towards a crowd. The 2020 US Open champion claimed that he shouts '99% of the time' when he hits a wayward drive, but Tommy Fleetwood's caddie clearly begs to differ.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Jon Rahm Reveals The Gift He Received From Phil Mickelson

As Jon Rahm closed in on a U.S. Open victory a few weeks ago, Phil Mickelson pulled up a chair next to Kelley Cahill, Rahm’s wife. It was a classy gesture from the lefty, especially since he knows how nerve-wracking it can be to close out a major championship. Well,...
GolfESPN

Brooks Koepka on feud with Bryson DeChambeau: He's 'fair game'

SANDWICH, England -- If Brooks Koepka is asked, he seems willing to answer any continued questions about Bryson DeChambeau. Koepka was asked again Tuesday at The Open about their ongoing feud, and the four-time major winner said he's fine keeping it going because DeChambeau went back on his word about an agreement they had, so now he's "fair game."
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Has Classy Message For Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa played a dominant fourth round on Sunday at Royal St. George’s to win the 2021 Open Championship by two strokes. The victory marks the 24-year-old’s second major championship ending atop the leaderboard in just eight starts. Morikawa proved to be the most consistent golfer throughout the weekend, shooting...
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as some sort of the golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jak Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if could take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over what is more, important for McIlroy is that he’s got a lovely life with him for the rest of his life. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Collin Morikawa’s Girlfriend Reacts To Open Championship Win

It’s a good time to be Collin Morikawa. The 24-year-old golfer joined an elite club on Sunday, winning The Open Championship. The former Cal-Berkeley golfer finished the tournament at -15, two strokes up on the second place finisher, Jordan Spieth. Morikawa is now one of two golfers to win both...
Posted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Embarrassing Open Championship Putt

The world’s best golfers took to Royal St. George’s Golf Club this week to play in the final major of the year, The Open Championship. After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event in 2020, excitement for the event grew as it began on Thursday. The first round got underway bright...

Comments / 0

Community Policy