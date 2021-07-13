Keystone Babe Ruth 14s notch win

15U BABE RUTH STATE CHAMPIONS – The Littlefield Wildcats 15u Babe Ruth All-Star team went undefeated this past weekend in the Babe Ruth State Tournament, as they took down Andrews, 7-5, Seminole, 9-8 and Andrews again in the Championship Game, 13-3, to claim the State Title! The Wildcats will be heading to Alabama for Regionals next. (Back L-R): Coach Alfonso Mata, Chip Green, Coach Ben Hartley, Ian Mendez, Major McNeese, Brendon Bowman, Brady Jones, Gabriel Villanueva, Armando Ramon and Coach Jett Hartley. (Front L-R) Coach Eric Mendez, Markus Rosales, Bradyn Redman, Isaiah Rodriguez, Xavier Champion, Ty Carr and Adam Macdonald. (Staff Photo by Derek Lopez)
