Kenyon, MN

Physician assistant, nurse practitioner to travel with Mayo's mobile health clinic

By Michelle Vlasak
southernminn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayo Clinic Health System recently launched its mobile health clinic, a large commercial vehicle featuring two exam rooms, an on-site laboratory and pharmacy services, and telemedicine capabilities. A Mayo Clinic Health System physician assistant and nurse practitioner will join the mobile health clinic team, and they will be available for primary care visits in Blooming Prairie and Kenyon.

www.southernminn.com

