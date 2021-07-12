Physician assistant, nurse practitioner to travel with Mayo's mobile health clinic
Mayo Clinic Health System recently launched its mobile health clinic, a large commercial vehicle featuring two exam rooms, an on-site laboratory and pharmacy services, and telemedicine capabilities. A Mayo Clinic Health System physician assistant and nurse practitioner will join the mobile health clinic team, and they will be available for primary care visits in Blooming Prairie and Kenyon.www.southernminn.com
