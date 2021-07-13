New Electronic Paper Displays Brilliant Colors With Minimum Energy Consumption
Imagine sitting out in the sun, reading a digital screen as thin as paper, but seeing the same image quality as if you were indoors. Thanks to research from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, it could soon be a reality. A new type of reflective screen – sometimes described as ‘electronic paper’ – offers optimal color display, while using ambient light to keep energy consumption to a minimum.scitechdaily.com
