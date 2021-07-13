Cancel
New Electronic Paper Displays Brilliant Colors With Minimum Energy Consumption

By Chalmers University of Technology
scitechdaily.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine sitting out in the sun, reading a digital screen as thin as paper, but seeing the same image quality as if you were indoors. Thanks to research from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, it could soon be a reality. A new type of reflective screen – sometimes described as ‘electronic paper’ – offers optimal color display, while using ambient light to keep energy consumption to a minimum.

#Color#Energy Consumption#Electronic Paper#Design#Chemistry#Superior Brightness#Nano Letters#Link Ping Uni
