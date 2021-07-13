Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Little Caesars Introduces Vegan Pepperoni to Stores Nationwide

By Maxwell Rabb
Posted by 
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Little Caesars announced today that it will introduce a vegan pepperoni to its US menu nationwide. The third-largest pizza chain in the world will feature its first plant-based meat option on its new Planteroni pizza - a dairy-based pie topped with vegan pepperoni. The plant-based pizza topping comes from the vegan brand Field Roast Grain Co. The plant-based topping can be added to any custom pizza, but currently, Little Caesars does not offer a plant-based cheese for its pizzas.

wblk.com

Comments / 0

Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Curtin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Pizza Toppings#Pepperoni#Food Drink#Field Roast Grain Co#Planeteroni#Slices N Sticks#Field Roast#Canadian#Pizza Nova#Americans#Media Relations#Little Caesar#Impossible Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink You Should Never Order at McDonald's

Fun fact: McDonald's isn't just known for its burgers. The leader of fast food also has a wide-ranging, thorough beverage menu that helps diversify its options. From a bevy of sodas and iced teas to lemonades, milkshakes, juices, fruit slushies, milks, and smoothies, the chain also has its McCafe menu, which boasts everything from coffee to macchiatos, cappuccinos, lattes, americanos, iced coffees, frappes, and hot chocolate.
AgriculturePosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Whole Foods No Longer Sells Rabbit Meat

In September 2015, Whole Foods announced that it would terminate its experiment in selling rabbit meat. They had only begun to sell rabbit meat in the summer of 2014. The official reason, as reported by Food Navigator, was that, despite the brand's pleasure in working with farmers to raise quality meat, the sales volume did not warrant the initiative's continuation. Unacknowledged was the yearlong campaign waged by animal rights activists and rabbit advocates, in particular.
RestaurantsThrillist

Subway Is Giving Out One Million Free Sandwiches on Tuesday

Subway just announced a major menu revamp, which it's calling the "largest menu update in [the] brand's history." As part of the "Eat Fresh Refresh," it's giving out one million free sandwiches on Tuesday, July 13. In addition to some sandwich glow-ups, there are six new sandwiches hitting the menu....
Food & DrinksHouston Chronicle

Popeyes stockpiles chicken meat ahead of nationwide nugget debut

(Bloomberg) -- Popeyes, the fast-food chain that drew attention for its popular fried-chicken sandwich in 2019, is stockpiling poultry as it prepares to launch a new nugget product at a time of industrywide chicken shortages. The business, owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc., has been building its frozen-chicken inventory for...
IndustryFortune

Plant-based menus are taking over at top fast food chains

At the start of the fast food franchise boom of the 1950s, the only plants customers were likely to encounter were the lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a deluxe cheeseburger. Menus at many popular quick service restaurants have come a long way since then, offering filling options that go beyond a basic side salad. Taco Bell has a modifiable vegetarian menu that claims to have more than 8 million vegetarian and vegan combinations. Starbucks offers plant-based milks that are so popular, the company faced an oat milk shortage earlier this year. And at Burger King, the classic Whopper can now be ordered with an Impossible burger patty made entirely of plant-based protein. Those are just a few of the places where Deborah Brousseau, who has been a vegetarian for 33 years, loves to grab a quick bite to eat.
RestaurantsPosted by
Salon

Wendy's steps into the fast food plant-based burger wars

Wendy's is only the latest fast food restaurant to break into the plate-based market with the announcement of a vegan burger. That said, their approach may set them apart from competitors. The chain will test its new Spicy Black Bean Burger in three cities: Pittsburg, PA; Columbus, Ohio; and Jacksonville...
Food & Drinksalthealthworks.com

Sales of Oreo Cookie’s Biggest Competitor Skyrocket as Company Officially Goes Non-GMO

The best-selling cookie in the United States is Oreo by a wide margin, racking up nearly $700 million in sales for Nabisco in 2017. But the cookie is far from healthy, as most consumers know, and the issue is made worse by the fact that it contains GMO ingredients and has even tested positive for concerning amounts of the controversial Monsanto chemical glyphosate.
RecipesPosted by
Daily Dot

TikToker swears $1 iced lemon cake from Walmart tastes same as one from Starbucks (updated)

Update 11:26am CT, July 16: When reached for comment, a Starbucks spokesperson told the Daily Dot in a statement that the Walmart lemon loaf and Starbucks lemon loaf are not the same. “Starbucks recipes are exclusive to the company, using high-quality ingredients and we continue to develop our portfolio of beverage and food items to meet customer needs. Starbucks Iced Lemon Loaf is a citrusy, buttery, moist lemon pound cake topped with a sweet icing,” the spokesperson said.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Little Caesars reveals new plant-based Planteroni Pizza

It feels like every other day a fast food chain announces that they are launching a new plant-based menu item. The Impossible Whopper was a massive hit for Burger King so there is obviously a market for vegetarian fare at the drive-thru. But Little Caesars is betting there’s a market for it in pizza too.
Albany, GAwfxl.com

Little Caesars Love Kitchen hot and ready to serve Albany community

Little Caesar's has come to Albany to help 175 people in need Thursday morning. The company has partnered with Albany Rescue Mission to serve the pizzas starting at 11 a.m. on North Monroe Street. “We know that it’s important to reach out to the communities where we do business and...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
KHYL V101.1

This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Sacramento

It's always a good time for a juicy burger. If you're looking for the best hamburgers, look no further. These Sacramento restaurants have the best burgers, according to Yelp. The website claims the best burger in Sacramento can be found at Burger Patch in East Sacramento. Surprisingly, these burgers are...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Arby's Just Quietly Discontinued These 6 Menu Items

Arby's has recently launched brand new fries and chicken nuggets, but the new items aren't the only menu changes you'll see on your next trip. According to Brand Eating, the chain has discontinued six items in recent months, and most of those cuts have flown under the radar—so they'll be quite a surprise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy