In a new Art21 short film, artist Wangechi Mutu traces how the dualities that form her identity—a connection to both Nairobi and New York, to the city and the natural world—manifest in her multimedia art. “Wangechi Mutu: Between the Earth and the Sky” follows the artist to her Nairobi studio, where she unpacks her artistic and geographic journeys, beginning with the time she spent in her early years getting closely acquainted with nature in her family’s garden. Her attendance at an all-girls Catholic school layered an appreciation for feminine energy atop her profound love for nature.