Khloe Kardashian's 'childish' exes

Khloe Kardashian was a supportive sister, as she sat next to Kim at Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ release show. The sisters were two of the most surprising guests at the event. Sisters stick together! Khloe Kardashian, 37, was spotted, seated next to her sister Kim, as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars attended Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West’s, 44, album release show for Donda at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday July 22. Khloe rocked an extra-tight black ensemble. She also sported a large pair of protective sunglasses, likely to keep her eyes safe from the blinding lights Kanye used in the show.
