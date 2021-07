It’s difficult to believe that something that involved 1.8 million Americans and killed almost 37,000 of them can be “forgotten.” Yet so it seems with the Korean War. Over the past few years, entities like the U.S. Navy have characterized the 37-month war as “forgotten” — a term, historian Melinda Pash notes, that was first used to characterize the war even as it was still being fought. Villager John McWaters doesn’t — or perhaps cannot — forget it. McWaters, a retired Army two-star general, gave the first three years of his 38-year military career to helping prevent the communist takeover of South Korea.